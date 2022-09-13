Karachi Launches New Route For People’s Bus Service

Sindh Transport Division has introduced a new route for People’s Bus Service in Karachi, Minister Sharjeel Memon announced yesterday.

The route stretches 20 kilometers between Shireen Jinnah colony and Meera Naka Lyari, going through Boat basin, Mai Kolachi, native Jetty, and Mauripur Road. Last month, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ordered the urgent rehabilitation of all People’s Bus Service routes.

Public Announcement : New route of Peoples Bus Service has been started from today. Its starts from Shireen Jinnah colony, Boat basin, Mai Kolachi, native jetty , mauripur road, meera naka / Lyari. At your service #PeoplesBusService pic.twitter.com/Y1d2Ojbtwb — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) September 12, 2022

ALSO READ NHA Restores M8 Motorway From Gwadar to Ratodero

He approved Rs. 1.5 billion for the repair of all seven routes and told the local government department and transport division to cooperate with one another for the swift restoration of the routes.

Bus Malfunction

Karachi saw the launch of People’s Bus Service three months ago. Unfortunately, one of its buses broke down last week on I.I. Chundrigar Road. Viral social media images show the passengers pushing the unserviceable bus out of the road.

According to details, these buses can accommodate 54 passengers at a time. However, they are often overloaded with up to 150 passengers, which was the cause of last week’s breakdown.