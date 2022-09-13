Transparency International Urges PM Shehbaz to Prevent Sale of Banned Panadol

The global anti-corruption organization, Transparency International, has written to Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif, about the illegal sales of the medicine Panadol Extended 665 mg in Pakistan, as it had been banned by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The EMA had originally banned the medicine in February 2018, stating that it can damage the organs and especially the liver.

Transparency International also claimed that drug traders in Pakistan are involved in the illegal trade of banned and unregistered medicines under the nose of the concerned authorities, and demanded swift action against those involved in the life-threatening practice.

Earlier this year, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) suspended the registration of three prescription drugs over health concerns as they do not follow the safety, efficacy, and quality (SEQ) criteria.

A DRAP spokesperson stated, “These drug products include painkiller tablets of Diclofenac Potassium in strengths of 75 and 100 mg, a liquid suspension of anti-ulcer drug Famotidine in strengths of 10mg/5ml and 40 mg/5 ml, and a combination drug product containing paracetamol, thioridazine, and caffeine over lack of safety data”.

He said that the registration had been suspended after the DRAP registration board had assessed the medicine according to the SEQ standards.