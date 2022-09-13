Monsoon Rains Shatter All Previous Records in Karachi

Monsoon rainfalls this season have shattered all previous records in Karachi, with the provincial capital crossing the 1,000 mm mark for the first time in its history.

According to Pak Weather, the largest private automated weather station network and weather source in the country, Bahria Town has received 1,048 mm of annual rainfall so far.

Bahria Town is followed by Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Kemari, and PAF’s Masroor Airbase, having received 954 mm, 936 mm, and 805 mm of annual rainfall respectively.

Last month, based on the data of this year’s monsoon rainfalls in Karachi, Pak Weather predicted that the provincial capital will cross the 1,000 mm mark for the first time in its history this year.

Moreover, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had also warned of more torrential rains in Karachi this September after witnessing one of the wettest July in three decades.

Floods induced by torrential monsoon downpours wreaked devastation in Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab, and the upper parts of the country this year.

The floods have inundated half of the country’s total land and displaced over 15% of the entire population. Nearly 1,400 people have died and over 12,000 have been injured. Whereas, the economic losses have reached $18 billion.