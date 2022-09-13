‘Zindigi Prize’ Launched to Promote Social Entrepreneurship

JS Bank’s digital payments app, Zindigi, has launched its social entrepreneurship program called Zindigi Prize. The program is aimed at extracting ideas from the grassroots and providing ambitious student entrepreneurs with mentoring and funding to successfully tackle Pakistan’s biggest social problems.

Zindigi Prize was inaugurated via a launch event at the National Incubation Center, Islamabad, and attended by Vice Chancellors from universities across Pakistan.

Thought leaders from the startup and education sectors including the National Information and Technology Board (NITB), the Ministry of IT, and the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) extended their support to Zindigi’s mission of empowering the youth of Pakistan also attended the event.

Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director Higher Education Commission (HEC), was invited as the Chief Guest, and Aisha Humera Chaudhry, Additional Secretary IT & Telecom, Ministry of Information Technology (MoIT) attended as Guest of Honor.

Dr. Shaista emphasized the importance of social entrepreneurship programs during a time when Pakistan is bearing the brunt of global climate change. In her conversation, she urged universities to curate their research for the curriculums to ensure that education taps into the pain points of the industry.

The trophy unveil for Zindigi Prize was done by Noman Azhar, Chief Officer- Zindigi, who added, “Pakistani youth is full of bright ideas that can change lives; however, they don’t have the proper training or platforms to bring those ideas to fruition. We want to challenge young people to solve most pressing issues around them through social entrepreneurship and to develop their mindset towards it.”

Zindigi Prize is a yearlong entrepreneurship program that aims to engage 100+ universities across Pakistan and will provide students with the opportunity to showcase their ideas, get mentorship from leading industry experts, learn new skills, network at startup events, and receive educational sponsorships.

Starting with campus rounds where one winning team will be selected from each university to the Regional and finally National rounds. Zindigi Prize wants to create a community across Pakistan that will engage in exchanging ideas and dreams and work with the teams to make those dreams come alive.

By segmenting and essentially gamifying this entrepreneurial program, Zindigi not only wants to make students understand the ideology of social entrepreneurship and its strong linkage with social change, but also to make them active learners, actors, and influencers of society.

Zindigi powered by JS Bank is a digital banking initiative targeted towards Gen Z and millennials, who value their independence and want to control and operate things their way. Zindigi is the first-of-its-kind customizable mobile app with an ethos of giving full control of digital banking to its customers.

It is the only digital banking experience in Pakistan offering both a full fledge account to be opened digitally and a Master debit card that can be used both internationally and locally. Follow the link for more information, visit Zindigi website.

