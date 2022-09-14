Pakistan Braces for Flood Yet Again After Unusual Monsoon Rains in India

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a flood warning for the catchment areas of the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers.

According to an advisory by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a well-marked low over central parts of India’s Madhya Pradesh province may affect the upper catchments of these three rivers on 17 and 18 September. As a result, the level of water in these rivers and their associated tributaries and nullahs may rise significantly.

The FFD has directed the concerned federal ministries/departments, PDMA Punjab, PDMA Sindh, Punjab Irrigation Department, Sindh Irrigation Department, district administration/DDMAs, and municipal/city administrations to remain on high alert.

It has also recommended these stakeholders identify vulnerable areas, warn the high-risk populations of the dangers of increased water levels, and evacuate them at the earliest.

The FFD has also ordered to ensure the availability of shelter camps, food supplies, and medicines to facilitate the population that will be displaced due to increased water levels.

It has also suggested the pre-placing of rescue teams and equipment in vulnerable areas for swift deployment as well as continuous monitoring of water levels to reduce reaction time.