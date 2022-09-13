KP Passes Bill to Regularize Thousands of Teachers

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has passed legislation in order to regularize over 38,000 teachers in the province.

The bill ‘KP Teachers Appointment and Regularization of Services Bill, 2022’ was passed on Monday.

Addressing the floor of the house, the Provincial Minister for Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai, congratulated the teachers and urged them to fulfill their duties with commitment so that the newer generations can work for the development and growth of the country.

In June, the KP administration announced to regularize thousands of school and college teachers, hundreds of doctors, and ex-FATA project staff.

In related news, Kamran Khan Bangash, KP’s Minister of Higher Education, announced hundreds of job openings in the Higher Education Department (HED) earlier this month.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister announced over 800 jobs in the HED and urged the youth to apply for these jobs through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC).

Attention Job Seekers!

We are hiring 800+ bright souls to become part of #HigherEducation and achieve unprecedented glory in educating our youth. Update your CVs, apply through KPPSC, sharpen your brains and test your might.

We would be honored to have you onboard.#WeServeYou. — Kamran Bangash 🇵🇰 (@kamrankbangash) September 1, 2022

In addition, the District Education Department (DED) Mansehra had also promised to issue appointment letters to the hundreds of teachers recruited in the public schools and colleges.

The development came after the KP’s Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESD) allowed DED Mansehra to issue appointment letters to 900 teachers.