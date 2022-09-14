Poultry Prices to Skyrocket Unless Govt Provides Relief: PPA

The Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) has warned of a significant increase in prices of poultry products if the government does not provide immediate relief to the industry, reported Dawn.

The poultry industry has been severely damaged by the recent floods. Senior Vice Chairman PPA-Southern region, Ghulam Khaliq, said that the recent floods damaged 70 percent of farms and associated assets, causing losses of billions of rupees. He lamented that the government had imposed a sales tax on raw materials for feed and poultry medicine last month, which contributed to a rise of 60 percent in poultry prices.

The PPA has not indicated any exact figure for the rise in poultry prices but have forecasted that the imminent rise will be significant.

The recent hikes in electricity tariff and fuel costs have also impacted the cost of poultry and may contribute to a significant hike in the cost. Vice Chairman PPA, Salman Munir, raised another concern that the Sindh government refused the renewal of land leases to farmers. He said that this step may lead to the closure of several farms in interior Sindh and even the suburbs in Karachi.

The PPA representatives demanded that the government compensate farmers’ losses, defer the imposition of sales tax on the raw material of poultry feed and medicines for at least six months, ban the export of corn (raw material for poultry feed), lower the electricity rate and renew the land lease for another 99 years.

Highlighting the losses, PPA representatives informed that the floods caused the death of 300,000 to 350,000 birds in Lasbela alone.

The farms across Sindh suffered huge losses, especially those located in Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Naushahro Feroze, Hyderabad, and parts of Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan.