Afghanistan Announces 2022 T20 World Cup Squad

Afghanistan Cricket Board today announced its 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played from 16th October to 13th November in Australia.

Mohammad Nabi has been announced as the captain while Najibullah Zadran will be his deputy for the mega-event.

Of the 17 players who were part of the Afghanistan Squad for the recently held ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2022, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, and Noor Ahmad have missed out whereas the middle-order batter Darwish Rasooli, the leg-spinning allrounder Qais Ahmad and the right-arm quick Salim Safi have made it to the 15-member cut. In addition, Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, and Gulbadin Naib have been added to the squad as reserves.

Here is the squad: