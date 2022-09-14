Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Squad to be Announced Tomorrow

PCB will announce the roster for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, as well as the next series against England and the tri-nation series in New Zealand on Thursday.

Following plenty of debate, PCB is scheduled to reveal the squad for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 and the next series.

Mohammad Wasim, the chief selector, will reveal the squads for the home series against England and the tri-nation series in New Zealand with Bangladesh as the third team. Mohammad Wasim will also announce the much-anticipated squad for the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year. The chief selector will hold a press conference on Thursday at 4:30 pm.

Previously, sources said that the PCB was considering asking the ICC to extend the deadline for announcing the World Cup squad, as the selection committee was caught off guard following the current team’s unsatisfactory performance in the Asia Cup.