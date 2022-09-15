Ministry of Food Security Expects Wheat Production to Rise Next Year Despite Flood Situation

In a startling statement, the Ministry of Food Security has said that wheat production in Pakistan is expected to remain higher next year than in the current year despite the flood wreaking havoc on the farming community across the country.

This was stated by the officials of the Ministry of Food Security while briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Trade, which met under the chairmanship of Raza Rabbani Khar.

The officials highlighted that Pakistan produced 26 million metric tons of wheat last year. However, the production is expected to surge up to 28 million metric tons during the upcoming year despite the devastating circumstances faced by the farming community in flood-affected areas.

The officials also said that the ministry has proposed an increased wheat support price of Rs. 3200 per maund, as the fertilizers prices are increasing rampantly. The suggested price is in line with the international market rate, the officials added.

Chairman committee Raza Rabbani Khar remarked that the ministry should announce the support price of wheat by the end of September, as the early announcement could lead to increased wheat production. To this, the Additional Secretary Ministry of Food Security stated that the ministry requires provincial approval to fix the support price, which has not been granted yet.

ALSO READ Cabinet Tasks 5-key Ministers to Coordinate With Provinces on Wheat and Fertilizers Issues

The committee asked the ministry to increase the number of certified wheat seeds to reduce the supply side issues. The officials apprised that the ministry has provided an online app facility in this regard for the identification of standard seeds.

The officials also assured the committee that the farmers would not face a shortage of urea in the Rabi season this year. However, the gas shortfall in winter could lead to a decrease in the production of urea.