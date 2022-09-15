Pakistan Announces Squad for England and New Zealand Tri-Series

Pakistan has announced its squad for the historic T20I series against England and the upcoming tri-series against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

The Men in Green will be led by Babar Azam while Shadab Khan will be the vice-captain of the side.

Shan Masood has been rewarded for his magnificent performances in the domestic setup while Aamer Jamal and Abrar Ahmed have also been included.

The fast bowling battery of the team will be led by Haris Rauf as Shaheen Afridi has not yet fully recovered from a knee injury he suffered over a month ago. Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain, and Mohammad Wasim Jr. are the other four pacers in the squad.

Pakistan’s squad for the New Zealand tri-series is the same as their 2022 T20 World Cup squad.

Here is Pakistan’s squad for the tri-series in New Zealand:

Babar Azam (c) Shadab Khan (vc) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Mohammad Nawaz Shaheen Afridi Haris Rauf Naseem Shah Asif Ali Shan Masood Mohammad Hasnain Haider Ali Iftikhar Ahmed Khushdil Shah Mohammad Wasim Jnr. Usman Qadir

Here’s the squad for the England T20I series: