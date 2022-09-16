Interloop Records Highest Ever Profit of Over Rs. 12 Billion in FY22

Interloop Limited, a textile and garments exporter company, has recorded its highest-ever profit of more than Rs. 12.3 billion in the current financial year due to new opportunities, stable operations, and sustainable growth by circumventing the incidents of risk, maximizing efficiency in production, and profit enhancement through various means.

According to the financial results, the profitability witnessed a whopping 96 percent year-on-year growth from the profit of the last year which stood at Rs. 6.2 billion. The board also announced a dividend of Rs. 2 per share.

The earnings per share of the company also increased to 13.76 from 7.

According to the stock filing, a sum of Rs. 359 million will be utilized out of the share premium account of the company and applied towards the issue of 35,934,535 ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each to be allotted as fully paid bonus shares in the proportion of four ordinary shares for every hundred shares held by a shareholder of the company.

Interloop Limited is the manufacturer of hosiery, denim, knitwear, and seamless products. The company through these products to various famous brands including Levi’s, Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Reebok.

The company is operating in different export markets through partners and associates including the USA, Japan, Netherlands, Switzerland, etc.