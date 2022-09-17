Counterfeit Medicine Factory Sealed in Karachi

Karachi Police raided a factory involved in producing counterfeit medicines and recovered fake pharmaceuticals worth millions of rupees in the Saudabad area of the metropolis on Friday.

The development comes after Federal Minister for Health, Abdul Qadir Patel, ordered the authorities to launch a countrywide crackdown against fake and unregistered medicines.

According to police officials, four suspects were taken into custody after fake medicines worth millions of rupees were recovered from their possession and the factory was sealed.

Furthermore, the police also seized chemical concoctions, materials, and other equipment that were being used to produce the bogus medicines.

The captured suspects reportedly ran an illicit pharmaceutical business and supplied counterfeit medications to several pharmacies in Malir, Saudabad, Korangi, Memon Goth, and Quaidabad areas.

Earlier, the Drug Control Team (DCT) of the Health Department seized massive quantities of counterfeit sexual enhancement drugs in I-8 Markaz of Islamabad.

According to the Health Ministry’s spokesperson, a Senior Drug Inspector-led DCT raided the I-8 Markaz along with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The raid was conducted based on intel about the unlicensed and smuggled pharmaceuticals.

The delivery office of the fake drugs was sealed and a case was also registered against the suspects under the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Act.