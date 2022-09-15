Huge Cache of Counterfeit Sexual Enhancement Drugs Seized in Islamabad

The Drug Control Team of the Health Department has seized massive quantities of counterfeit sexual enhancement drugs in I-8 Markaz of Islamabad.

The development comes after Federal Minister for Health, Abdul Qadir Patel, ordered the authorities to launch a countrywide crackdown against fake and unregistered medicines.

According to the health ministry’s spokesperson, the senior drug inspector of the drug control team raided the I-8 Markaz along with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The raid was conducted based on intel about the unlicensed and smuggled pharmaceuticals.

The spokesperson revealed that a large quantity of the prohibited drugs has been seized. In addition, the delivery office has been sealed and a case will be registered against the suspects under the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Act.

Meanwhile, a pharmacy in the Golra area of the federal capital has been closed after unlicensed drugs were unearthed there, while another medical store’s drugs were confiscated after it failed to substantiate their warranty.

Minister Patel stated that eliminating such drugs throughout the country is their highest priority and also promised of providing an uninterrupted supply of quality medicines.

He further asserted that strict legal action will be taken against the profiteers and the menace of counterfeit and unlicensed medicines. Besides, he also pledged to take practical steps in order to develop the country’s health sector.