Karachi Enforces New SOPs in Schools and Colleges

Commissioner of Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, has issued fresh Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the schools and colleges in the city following a recent spike in dengue and malaria cases.

According to the details, all public and private educational institutions in Karachi will suspend physical training (PT) and assembly sessions for a month in accordance with the new SOPs.

In order to stop the spread of illnesses, students will also be required to wear full-sleeved shirts, and educational institutions will be required to regularly fumigate their buildings and hold awareness campaigns.

Around 403 dengue cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Karachi and its surrounding areas, taking the total tally to approximately 4,352 cases in the provincial capital during this year.

Note here that Karachi has reported 4,352 out of 4,815 dengue cases reported in Sindh so far this year.

On the other hand, Karachi is also experiencing a fever medication shortage following waterborne and mosquito-borne disease outbreaks due to the floods.