Lahore Announces Holiday for Schools

All public and private schools in Lahore are observing a holiday today (Saturday) in reverence of Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (R.A) Chehlum and Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh’s 979th Urs.

According to the details, the educational institutes will resume academic activities on Monday.

The Chehlum is being commemorated throughout the country with devotion and respect. On this day, grand processions honor the Karbala martyrs and the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

Meanwhile, the district administration and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) have made all the necessary arrangements to assist the mourners in their processions. In addition, Federal Government has also announced to deploy Army troops and civilian LEAs to ensure the security of the people.

The authorization was granted at the request of all federating units, including Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). A Central Control Room (CCR) has also been formed at the Interior Ministry to oversee the country’s comprehensive security scenario.

On the other hand, three-day Urs festivities are also underway for the renowned Muslim mystic, Hazrat Ali Hujwiri since Thursday, and schools in the vicinity of Data Darbar have been closed for a three-day holiday from 15 to 17 September due to Urs.