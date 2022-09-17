Motorola Launches Two Very Affordable Smartphones

Motorola has launched two new entry-level phones for the international market dubbed the Moto E22 and E22i. Despite the difference in names, the two phones are completely identical in terms of hardware but differ when it comes to software.

Design and Display

The two phones have a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 720p resolution. The display has a classic budget phone look with a waterdrop notch selfie camera and thick surrounding bezels on top of a flat screen. The fingerprint sensor doubles as a power button on the side.

Internals and Software

Both phones feature MediaTek’s modest Helio G37 chipset with only a single memory configuration (4 GB/ 64 GB). There is also a memory card slot for storage expansion.

As mentioned earlier, the main difference between the two phones lies in the software. The Moto E22 will boot Motorola’s MyUX UI while the Moto E22i will come with Android 12 Go Edition.

Cameras

The two cameras on the back include a 16MP main sensor and a 2MP auxiliary camera capable of 1080p video recording limited to 30 FPS. The waterdrop notch holds a 5MP selfie camera with AI features.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity is 4,020 mAh and there is no support for fast charging tech.

Moto E22 will be available in Astro Black and Crystal Blue colors for $140, while the E22i will come in Graphite Gray or Winter White colors for $130.

Motorola Moto E22/E22i Specifications