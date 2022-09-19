Asus Launches Affordable Versions of ROG 6 Gaming Phone

Asus has launched updated versions of its ROG Phone 6 series of gaming handsets with new hardware. The new phones are called ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate and these are essentially Dimenisty 9000+ powered variants of the original ROG Phone 6 lineup.

The two phones have the same 6.78-inch OLED screen with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. It has support for 10-bit color depth and HDR10+ capabilities, the same as the original ROG Phone 6 lineup. The 6D Ultimate Edition has a ROG Vision color PMOLED display on the back, while the standard one settles for an RGB LED-illuminated ROG logo.

Both phones are powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000+ SoC, but the handsets differ in terms of memory. The Ultimate version can max out to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, but the standard model is limited to 256 GB of storage.

The camera setup remains unchanged as well including a 50MP 1/1.56″ main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. The selfie camera is a 12MP shooter and the battery capacity is 6,000 mAh with support for 65W fast charging. Both phones are compatible with the regular suite of ROG Phone 6 accessories.

Asus ROG Phone 6D will have a starting price of £799 while the Ultimate edition will set you back by £1,199.

Specifications