FBR Dismisses Official for Unauthorized Absence from Duty

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has dismissed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) for unauthorized absence from duty.

In its statement, the board said that it initiated disciplinary proceedings against DC LTU Karachi Nadeem Ahmad Tahir (Inland Revenue Service/BS-18) on account of his unauthorized absence from duty.

ALSO READ FTO Takes Notice of FBR’s Harsh Treatment Towards Senior Citizen

The board charged the said official for misconduct on 15th March 2022, based on which a show-cause notice was issued in June 2022. The accused officer, while submitting his reply, requested that the notice be held in abeyance till the completion of his scholarship/PhD program. He also asked for a personal hearing.

Based on the request, FBR granted the opportunity of a personal hearing to the accused on 5th September through a video link conference. During the hearing, the accused was inquired about the current status of his PhD degree to which he responded that approximately one year is still required to complete the degree.

As per finance division’s rules, the maximum leave availed during one continuous period should not exceed five years, whereas the accused has already availed five years of leave. Therefore, FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad stated that the charge of unauthorized absence against the accused stands established. He endorsed the recommendations of the Inquiry Officer (IO) by imposing the major penalty of ‘Removal from service’ upon Nadeem Ahmad Tahir.

ALSO READ FBR Chairman Directs to Improve Compliance With Currency Declaration Regime at Airports

The statement further said that the period of unauthorized absence from duty shall be treated as Extra-Ordinary Leave (EOL) without pay. The accused officer shall have the right to file an appeal to the appellate authority within thirty days.