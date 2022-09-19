Floods Disrupt Second Annual Matric and Intermediate Exams Across Pakistan

The schedule of the second annual exams of matriculation and intermediate has been disrupted in flood-affected areas of the country. This was revealed at a recent meeting of the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC).

According to details, the IBCC asked all the provincial BCCs to take measures to conduct the second annual matric and inter exams in the rest of the country on time. The BCCs will announce the final schedule in due course.

The IBCC also directed BCCs to convene special meetings and finalize the amount of money to be donated for the rehabilitation of the flood victims. The BCCs will donate the money to the IBCC in the form of cross-cheques.

The forum further suggested the BCCs to compile reports of all the measures taken by them to facilitate the students belonging to the areas ravaged by the floods.

The meeting also granted the facility of free medical treatment at private hospitals and laboratories to the employees of all educational boards in the country.

The IBCC ensured all provincial BCCs that it will continuously make efforts for streamlining the process of exams and other related matters to facilitate the students.