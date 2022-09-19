Here are the Complete Class 9 Results of Punjab’s Boards

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have announced the results of the annual exams for class 9.
Although the results can be viewed on the respective websites of all BISEs, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha, students are having trouble accessing their results.
Here are the gazettes that have been uploaded by the respective BISE so far. The remaining gazettes will be added as the respective BISE upload them on its website.
BISE Lahore
BISE Sargodha
BISE Rawalpindi
BISE Faisalabad
BISE Gujranwala
BISE Bahawalpur
BISE Multan
BISE Sahiwal
BISE DG Khan
The official gazette of BISE DG Khan will be uploaded soon.