Here are the Complete Class 9 Results of Punjab’s Boards

By Haroon Hayder | Published Sep 19, 2022 | 12:05 pm
All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have announced the results of the annual exams for class 9.

Although the results can be viewed on the respective websites of all BISEs, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha, students are having trouble accessing their results.

Here are the gazettes that have been uploaded by the respective BISE so far. The remaining gazettes will be added as the respective BISE upload them on its website.

BISE Lahore

BISE Sargodha

BISE Rawalpindi

BISE Faisalabad

BISE Gujranwala

BISE Bahawalpur

BISE Multan

BISE Sahiwal

BISE DG Khan

The official gazette of BISE DG Khan will be uploaded soon.

