Here are the Complete Class 9 Results of Punjab’s Boards

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have announced the results of the annual exams for class 9.

Although the results can be viewed on the respective websites of all BISEs, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha, students are having trouble accessing their results.

Here are the gazettes that have been uploaded by the respective BISE so far. The remaining gazettes will be added as the respective BISE upload them on its website.

BISE Lahore

Loading...

BISE Sargodha

Loading...

BISE Rawalpindi

Loading...

BISE Faisalabad

Loading...

BISE Gujranwala

Loading...

BISE Bahawalpur

Loading...

BISE Multan

Loading...

BISE Sahiwal

Loading...

BISE DG Khan

The official gazette of BISE DG Khan will be uploaded soon.