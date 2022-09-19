Power Supply Restored to 500 Villages in Sindh

The Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) has restored the power supply to 500 villages in Sindh in the wake of receding flood waters.

The power companies restored 132 kV grid stations in Wahi Pandhi and Johi towns. However, the remaining three stations in Bhan Syedabad, Faridabad, and Khairpur Nathan Shah have not been made functional yet as the water level has not retreated.

CEO SEPCO Saeed Dawach has highlighted that the power from the remaining three grid stations would be restored as soon as the water level recedes. Resumption in supply from these three grid stations would energize further 900 villages alongside the towns of Bhan Syedabad, Faridabad, and Khairpur Nathan Shah, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that due to extreme flooding in Sindh, the Dadu-Johi Transmission Line collapsed near Johi city, leading to a prolonged power outage in the region.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir had stated that a crucial 500 kV grid station in the Dadu district has been secured from the flood waters by the erection of an embankment on an emergency basis.