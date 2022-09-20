ADB Reaffirms Support for Pakistan’s Flood Response, Announces New Relief Package

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has reaffirmed support for Pakistan’s development efforts and flood response amid troubling times for the cash-strapped South Asian nation.

“The scale and impact of the floods is shocking. ADB stands with the people of Pakistan through these difficult times,” said the ADB Director General for Central and West Asia, Yevgeniy Zhukov in an official statement.

Following the devastating floods in Pakistan, ADB is working quickly to provide a significant package of relief and rehabilitation.



This is designed to support people, livelihoods, and infrastructure immediately and in the long-term.

Following the devastating floods in Pakistan, ADB has been working quickly to provide a significant package of relief and rehabilitation. The package is designed to support people, livelihoods, and infrastructure immediately and in the long term.

In a series of tweets, the lender announced that it will use ongoing projects to:

repair damaged infrastructure, including roads and irrigation

support the development and financial stability of the agriculture sector to boost food security

“We are also processing countercyclical support to help the poor & vulnerable, esp[ecially] women & children, weather the impacts of food prices & other external shocks. Long-term, we’ll prioritize projects that support post-flood reconstruction & strengthen climate & disaster resilience,” it said.

ADB further mentioned that this is in addition to the $3 million the lender already approved for the immediate purchase of food, tents, and other relief goods. The grant, financed by the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF), will help fund the immediate purchase of food supplies, tents, and other relief goods to support flood victims across the country. APDRF is a special fund designed to fast-track grants to ADB developing member countries affected by disasters triggered by natural hazards.

In its concluding tweet, ADB said it will provide more details of the new assistance package for Pakistan when it is finalized. “We will work closely with the govt & other international agencies to help rebuild the lives & livelihoods of the more than 33 million people affected by the disaster,” the Bank concluded.