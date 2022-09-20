GCU Lahore Under Fire for Caste Section on Admission Forms

Individuals who applied to the Government College University (GCU), Lahore, have launched an online protest against the institute for including a caste section in its admission form.

They reasoned that Pakistani society is already divided into castes and highlighting it in the admission form will worsen the stereotypical notions attached to it.

Students’ parents and other members of civil society have also expressed their disapproval of the section and demanded its removal.

GCU’s Vice-Chancellor (VC), Dr. Asghar Zaidi, explained that the inclusion of question about the applicants’ caste is not recent and had been incorporated on the instructions of the Government of Punjab.

He added that the caste selection category is not compulsory for applicants to fill and it is simply there so that the government could attain caste-wise data if required.

Regarding the introduction of an entry test for admission to Intermediate classes, the VC said that the test had been introduced during the pandemic as the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) had not been able to conduct the annual Matriculation and Intermediate classes, and the university needs to maintain its standard of admissions as the BISEs examination results have lost their quality.

