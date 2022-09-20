Haval Jolion Scores Five Stars in ANCAP Crash Test

Haval Jolion scored a perfect five-star safety rating in the ANCAP crash test. The SUV scored 90% in adult occupant protection, 84% in child occupants protection, 64% for vulnerable road users, and 92% for safety assist features.

With its strong score, Haval Jolion has garnered positive attention from buyers and analysts. CEO ANCAP Carla Hoorweg affirmed this theory while speaking on the SUV’s safety features.

Jolion performed well in the full-width frontal test and the oblique pole test, while its performance in the chest and legs protection was termed ‘Adequate’ and ‘Marginal’ respectively. Overall, in the critical body part test, the SUV scored ‘Good’.

In all fields, Jolion did not score less than ‘Marginal’ in any test, which allowed it to get a five-star rating in safety.

Details

Jolion is a compact crossover SUV that competes with Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, and other similar SUVs. It has a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that sends 147 hp and 220 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

The vehicle has several modern features including various driver assists, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors on the front and the rear, adaptive cruise control, collision warning, stability, and traction control, autonomous braking, six airbags, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and modern infotainment system, etc.

Earlier this year, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) — Haval’s partner in Pakistan — said that it will begin locally assembling Jolion at a reduced price. Although not much is known about its local manufacturing, bookings, or delivery time, the current price of Haval Jolion is Rs. 6,020,000. Although, the price will like increase once Jolion starts reaching dealerships across Pakistan.