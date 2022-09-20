IT Ministry to Re-Advertises NITB Executive Director Post

The appointment of Executive Director (ED) National Information Technology Board (NITB) has taken a new twist as the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has decided to re-advertise the post for the appointment under the NITB Act.

Sources told ProPakistani that after Dr. Sohail Munir’s refusal to assume the charge of ED NITB, the MoITT has decided to start the process of appointment of new ED afresh under the NITB Act. Earlier, it was looking to resend the summary to the federal cabinet for the approval of the second name finalized by the interview panel.

On 4th August 2022, the federal cabinet approved the appointment of Dr. Sohail Munir as ED, after which the ministry had issued an offer letter to him. However, Dr. Munir refused to join and has officially informed the ministry of his unavailability owing to a job in a foreign country.

The post of ED NITB (MP-1 Scale) is vacant for approximately 16 months. At present, Additional Secretary MoITT Ayesha Humira has the additional charge of the post of ED NITB. Similarly, the post of Director General (DG) Admin NITB, (MP-2 Scale) is also vacant for the last four months.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NITB bill was approved by President Dr. Arif Alvi on 14th August 2022.