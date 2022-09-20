NEPRA Schedules Hearing on K-Electric Rs. 4.2 Per Unit FCA Request

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has scheduled a hearing on the request of K-Electric seeking a monthly fuel charge adjustment of Rs. 4.211 per unit for August 2022. The hearing will be held on 29 September 2022.

K-Electric submitted a request, seeking to raise Rs. 7.21 billion (impact) through a fuel charge adjustment (FCA) of Rs. 4.211 per unit in August. This is in accordance with the authority’s decision, dated 22 May 2019, on the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) petition filed by K-Electric. The MYT determination prescribed mechanism in MYT on a monthly and quarterly basis.

ALSO READ PM Shehbaz Announces Free Electricity for Residents of Flood-Hit Areas

The hearing will discuss the following issues: