ZTBL Introduces Fastest Loan Approving Application for Rural Areas

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited has introduced the fast loan-approving application. The app would approve loans on the spot using an Electronic Credit Information Bureau (E-CIB) report.

As per ZTBL, farmers would not even be required to visit the bank. The loan would be approved anywhere the applicant is, whether it is their home or farm, they can get the money.

Under this, the applicants would also be provided with an on-spot biometric verification facility as well.

The ZTBL staff has been equipped with the data and they can verify the details, the previous record of the borrower and other information in the field than getting back and verifying in the office. In rural areas such facility is quite helpful, the bank staff will add the surrounding data or circumstantial information of the crop and the borrower too.

They are also equipped with the biometric tools to verify the borrower and its details. The bank staff would also be authorized to issue receipts at the doorstep of the borrower.