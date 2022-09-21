68 Small Dams in Sindh Partially Damaged Due to Floods, PAC Told

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was told on Tuesday that 68 small dams in Sind have been partially damaged due to the recent floods.

The officials of the Sindh Irrigation Department told the committee that one dam was destroyed in the floods but it was an old dam constructed back in 1972.

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani informed the committee that the recent floods were the worst in Pakistan’s history, however, damage to water-related infrastructure is not severe and would be restored soon.

Officials from the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Office informed the committee that the Supreme Court registrar had refused to share details regarding the dam fund with the audit officials.

The committee chairman Noor Alam Khan stated that the registrar was bound to share the relevant record with the audit department.

He directed to write a letter to the registrar explaining the functions, powers, and scope of the Public Accounts Committee.

The committee chairman also expressed displeasure over the non-appearance of former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar before the committee. In a meeting of the committee in August, it was decided to summon former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar to explain the status of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam Fund.

Khan said that the former chief justice would be once again requested to appear before the committee to provide a briefing regarding the dam fund. He added that the former chief justice enjoys no immunity and could be questioned and summoned before the committee.

During a previous meeting of the committee, member Barjees Tahir had said that Rs. 9 billion was collected under the dam fund, while Rs. 14 billion was spent on its advertisement campaign alone.