Flood-Affected Families Awaiting Relief as Govt Disbursements Slow Down

The disbursement process of the Flood Relief Cash Grant among flood-affected families by the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has slowed down over time.

The data shows that the BISP had disbursed Rs. 19.84 billion among 793,701 flood-affected families during the first ten days (up to 5 September 2022). Furthermore, the remaining Rs. 5.6 billion cash assistance was disbursed during the next 14 days among the flood-affected families.

Contrary to the first ten days, the disbursement of cash assistance among flood-affected families has slowed down, the data reveals.

As of Monday (September 19) evening, the BISP has disbursed Rs. 25.43 billion among the 1.017 million flood-affected families, according to the official data of the BISP.

The official data shows that the BISP had disbursed Rs. 4 billion among 190,326 families under the Flood Relief Cash Assistance on 27 August 2022. The organization then disbursed cash assistance among 65,620 families on 28 August and 178,796 families during the next three days, including two days of weekly off on 30 August 2022.

According to the official data, the BISP disbursed cash grants only among 11,236 affected families countrywide on 19 September 2022. It further shows that the BISP distributed cash assistance among 15,197 families on 13 September 2022, 11,766 families got cash assistance on 14 September, 9,434 families got cash assistance on 15 September, and 4,338 affected families on 16 September 2022 (Friday).

It is pertinent to mention here that Rs. 25,000 per family is being provided to the flood-affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab under Flood Relief Cash Assistance.

In Balochistan, 130,747 flood-affected families have received Rs.3.27 billion, 610,263 families have received Rs. 15.25 billion in Sindh, 124,381 families have received Rs. 3.11 billion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 151,823 families of Punjab have received Rs. 3.79 billion.

A control room has been established at Benazir Income Support Programme headquarters to ensure smooth payments, said in the official statement. Even after these disbursements, due to the slowdown from BISP, several flood-affected families still are waiting for government relief assistance.