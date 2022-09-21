ECC Directs Health Ministry to Rationalize Price of Paracetamol

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Wednesday directed the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination to rationalize the price of paracetamol and ensure its availability.

The meeting, virtually presided over by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, considered a summary presented a summary by the Ministry of Health for exemption of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIS) from custom duty and additional custom duty.

The ECC after discussion directed the ministry to withdraw the summary and submit a fresh summary on paracetamol and to rationalize the price and ensure its availability.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) presented a summary for the allocation of funds for procurement and logistics of relief items for flood affectees and briefed on the devastation caused by the recent floods. The committee approved Rs. 10 billion for NDMA with direction to the Finance Division to immediately release half the amount.

The ECC also considered a summary of the Ministry of Commerce on clearance of stuck-up consignments. The committee approved the proposal and directed that the consignments of previously banned items that landed in Pakistan till 18th August 2022 may be released at the rate of surcharge.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research presented a summary on the import of wheat through Gwadar sea port which was deferred.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, NDMA Chairman, FBR Chairman, federal secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting.