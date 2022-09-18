Govt Set to Reduce Discount to Retailers on Paracetamol

The government is set to revise the discount to retailers on tablets, syrups, and suspension containing plain paracetamol at the rate of up to 15 percent of the maximum retail price.

In this connection, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination has proposed amendments to the Drugs Discount and Price Adjustment Rules, 2006, through a notification.

According to the new procedure, for tablets, syrups, and suspension containing plain paracetamol, the discount to retailers will be calculated at the rate of up to fifteen percent on the maximum retail price.

Industry sources told ProPakistani that practically the government has reduced the discount to retailers on paracetamol instead of increasing the prices of the medicine.

Earlier, a 15 percent discount to retailers was available on tablets, syrups, and suspension containing plain paracetamol. However, under the proposed amendment the limit of 15 percent has been abolished and companies have been allowed to give a discount to retailers of up to 15 percent.

This measure will likely have no impact on the prices or availability of paracetamol in the market, but the companies will be able to reduce the discount to retailers.