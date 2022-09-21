ECC to Consider Rs. 10 Billion Procurement Grant for Flood Victims Today

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet will consider a summary regarding the allocation of Rs. 10 billion for procurement and logistics of relief items for flood affectees in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

ECC will be headed by Finance Minister Miftah Ismael.

The committee will deliberate on a four-point agenda covering summaries presented by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), Ministry of National Food Security & Research (NFS&R), and the Economic Affairs Division, according to an official document available with Propakistani.

The ECC will discuss the request of the NHS for the approval of exemption of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIS) from Custom Duty and Additional Custom Duty.

The committee will also deliberate on the agenda for the import of wheat through the Gwadar Sea Port at the behest of the Ministry of NFS&R.

It will also look into a summary by the Economic Affairs Division regarding the G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI).