Honor X6 Launched With 50MP Camera and Large Battery For Cheap

Honor’s X series of budget phones has quietly received a new model in the Middle East called Honor X6. Its price is yet to be revealed, but given its entry-level specifications, we expect it to land in the $200 ballpark.

Design and Display

Despite being a budget phone, the Honor X6 has extremely narrow bezels, but a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. It has a glossy plastic build and a fingerprint sensor on the side atop the power button. The screen is a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution and only a 60Hz refresh rate.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, it features MediaTek’s budget Helio G25 SoC with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB/128 GB storage options. You can expand storage through a microSD card slot.

For software, the phone boots Android 12 OS with Magic UI 6.1 out of the box.

Cameras

The camera setup on the back is quite basic. It includes a 50MP main sensor accompanied by a duo of 2MP shooters for depth sensing and macrophotography. It comes with features such as portrait mode, panorama, time-lapse photography, and 1080p video recording at 30 FPS.

The selfie camera inside the waterdrop notch is a 5MP shooter that can record 1080p videos.

Battery and Pricing

The Honor X6 is fitted with a large 5,000 mAh battery, but there is no support for fast charging for quick top-ups.

As mentioned earlier, there is no word on pricing yet, but the phone will be available in Ocean Blue, Titanium Silver, and Midnight Black color options.

Honor X6 Specifications