ICT Police to Conduct More Self-Defense Classes for Men and Women Next Month

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police is beginning self-defense training sessions for citizens once again next month.
It announced the launching of the classes on Twitter yesterday, detailing that they will commence on 3 October 2022, and that separate sessions will be held for men and women.
اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس کا خواتین/مردوں کیلئے "سیلف ڈیفنس" کلاسز کا سلسلہ جاری ۔
ابھی اپنی رجسٹریشن کرائیں۔ایڈمیشن اور دیگر معلومات کیلئے 03025452902 پر کال کریں۔فارم ڈاؤن لوڈ کرنے کیلئے لنک پر کلک کریں.https://t.co/lO4fPLaMaQ#ICTP #CommunityPolicing pic.twitter.com/GeQDqTDMPu
— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) September 20, 2022
Classes
The following set of skills will be taught in the training sessions:
- Intro of Weapons
- Anti-knife Techniques
- Swimming
- Live Firing Practice
- Anti-snatching Techniques
- Anti-weapon Techniques
- Cave Crossing
- Defensive Driving
- Repelling Obstacles
- Unarmed Combat
- Human Law
- Physical Fitness
- Riding & Archery
- Para PT & Field Craft
Eligibility
- Both male and female citizens are eligible to apply.
- Applicants must be adults (aged 18 and above).
Schedules
- Timing for men: 8 AM to 11 AM
- Timing for women: 3:30 PM to 7 PM
How to Apply
Interested people can download the admission form from the link mentioned in the official tweet.
Contact Details
They can also call 051-9258371 or 0302-5452902 for information and queries.