ICT Police to Conduct More Self-Defense Classes for Men and Women Next Month

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 21, 2022 | 8:09 pm

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police is beginning self-defense training sessions for citizens once again next month.

It announced the launching of the classes on Twitter yesterday, detailing that they will commence on 3 October 2022, and that separate sessions will be held for men and women.

Classes

The following set of skills will be taught in the training sessions:

  • Intro of Weapons
  • Anti-knife Techniques
  • Swimming
  • Live Firing Practice
  • Anti-snatching Techniques
  • Anti-weapon Techniques
  • Cave Crossing
  • Defensive Driving
  • Repelling Obstacles
  • Unarmed Combat
  • Human Law
  • Physical Fitness
  • Riding & Archery
  • Para PT & Field Craft

Eligibility

  • Both male and female citizens are eligible to apply.
  • Applicants must be adults (aged 18 and above).

Schedules

  • Timing for men: 8 AM to 11 AM
  • Timing for women: 3:30 PM to 7 PM
How to Apply

Interested people can download the admission form from the link mentioned in the official tweet.

Contact Details

They can also call 051-9258371 or 0302-5452902 for information and queries.

