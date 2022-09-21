ICT Police to Conduct More Self-Defense Classes for Men and Women Next Month

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police is beginning self-defense training sessions for citizens once again next month.

It announced the launching of the classes on Twitter yesterday, detailing that they will commence on 3 October 2022, and that separate sessions will be held for men and women.

اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس کا خواتین/مردوں کیلئے "سیلف ڈیفنس" کلاسز کا سلسلہ جاری ۔

ابھی اپنی رجسٹریشن کرائیں۔ایڈمیشن اور دیگر معلومات کیلئے 03025452902 پر کال کریں۔فارم ڈاؤن لوڈ کرنے کیلئے لنک پر کلک کریں.https://t.co/lO4fPLaMaQ#ICTP #CommunityPolicing pic.twitter.com/GeQDqTDMPu — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) September 20, 2022

Classes

The following set of skills will be taught in the training sessions:

Intro of Weapons

Anti-knife Techniques

Swimming

Live Firing Practice

Anti-snatching Techniques

Anti-weapon Techniques

Cave Crossing

Defensive Driving

Repelling Obstacles

Unarmed Combat

Human Law

Physical Fitness

Riding & Archery

Para PT & Field Craft

Eligibility

Both male and female citizens are eligible to apply.

Applicants must be adults (aged 18 and above).

Schedules

Timing for men: 8 AM to 11 AM

Timing for women: 3:30 PM to 7 PM

How to Apply

Interested people can download the admission form from the link mentioned in the official tweet.

Contact Details

They can also call 051-9258371 or 0302-5452902 for information and queries.