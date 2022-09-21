Nvidia Unveils Drive Thor For Infotainment and Driver Assist Features on Cars

Nvidia is preparing to launch Drive Thor — a next-generation automotive-grade chip that will consolidate multiple in-car functions. According to the tech firm, the chip will handle driver assist features as well as various infotainment features.

Nvidia will debut Drive Thor in 2025 as a replacement to its Drive Orin and Drive Atlan chipsets. Company official claims that Thor is much simpler and smaller than its competitors with 2000 teraflops of compute performance.

The company’s vice president of automotive, Danny Shapiro stated in a press conference:

If we look at a car today, advanced driver assistance systems, parking, driver monitoring, camera mirrors, digital instrument cluster and infotainment are all different computers distributed throughout the vehicle. In 2025, these functions will no longer be separate computers. Rather, Drive Thor will enable manufacturers to efficiently consolidate these functions into a single system, reducing overall system cost.

Nvidia has multiple clients in the car industry that use Drive series chips. The company’s key competitor is Qualcomm which supplies Snapdragon chips to various carmakers for their infotainment units.

Nvidia’s clientele includes automakers such as JiDU Auto, NIO, Li Auto, R Auto, IM Motors, and Polestar. The company also recently partnered with Volvo, Zeekr, and Xpeng that will use Drive Chipsets in the future.

Although Nvidia’s clients are predominantly from China, the tech giant is eyeing a greater market share. Reports suggest that Nvidia is in talks with multiple international automakers with an aim to become a key tech solution provider to automakers across the globe.