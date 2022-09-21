Honda HR-V Scores Five Stars in ASEAN NCAP Crash Test

2022 Honda HR-V has scored a perfect five-star safety rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash test. The SUV scored 35.00 points in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), 17.81 points in Child Occupant Protection (COP), 18.57 points in Safety Assist (SA) category, and 10.00 points in Motorcyclist Safety (MS).

Overall, the SUV scored 81.38 points, which according to NCAP, is due in large part to Honda Sensing safety features. The report added that the first-row seating score is ‘Good’ to ‘Adequate’ in all regions while the second-row seating is only ‘Marginal’ in terms of safety.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/S8DMbOHQhCs

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/S8DMbOHQhCs?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/S8DMbOHQhCs?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/S8DMbOHQhCs





ALSO READ Peugeot Sells Over 200 Units in a Month Since Launch

MIROS Director-General, Dr. Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim lauded Honda for its performance and stated:

We are pleased that Honda is one the vehicle manufacturers that consistently ensuring their models to have both passive and active safety technologies. Apart from increasing the safety level for the vehicle occupants, Honda has also made the initiative to equip their SUVs with technologies that are able to avoid collisions with vulnerable road users.

Details

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) began teasing HR-V in the 2022 Pakistan Auto Show (PAS). The compact crossover SUV will compete with Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, MG HS, Haval Jolion, and other similar SUVs.

In Pakistan, HR-V will have one of the following engine options:

A naturally aspirated (NA) 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 119 horsepower (hp) and 145 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque.

A turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 179 hp and 240 Nm of torque.

Both engines send power to the front wheels only, via a CVT automatic transmission.

ALSO READ Haval Jolion Scores Five Stars in ANCAP Crash Test

Reports state that HR-V will have the latest Honda Sensing features which include blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, lane keep assist, autonomous braking, traffic sign reading, lane departure warning, etc.

Honda is yet to reveal the official launch date and price of HR-V. However, market whispers suggest that the launch will take place in a few weeks, and it will cost Rs. 7.5 million.