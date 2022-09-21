Pakistan Will Need More International Assistance in Flood Rehabilitation Process: Minister

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pakistan will need more assistance for the 2nd and 3rd phases of rehabilitation and reconstruction as the devastation caused by floods is immeasurable.

He made the remarks while chairing the first meeting of the steering committee for coordination regarding international assistance for flood relief activities. The agenda of the meeting was “Mapping of Humanitarian Assistance and Relief Efforts.”

ALSO READ Pakistan to Buy Mosquito Nets From India as Shortage Worsens

The Minister apprised the participants that by the 15th of October, the “Damage Assistance Report” would be ready which will provide a complete picture of the overall damage done to the country.

The Minister for Economic Affairs stated that the steering committee was formed under the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with the purpose to encourage better coordination between the government of Pakistan and international development partners for the effective and efficient provision of international assistance to the flood-affected areas.

The Minister stated that the government is thankful to the international community for providing relief assistance for the catastrophe faced by the country due to unprecedented rains and flash floods. He encouraged assistance for climate-resilient infrastructure for long-term benefit to the country.

He further highlighted that currently, Pakistan is in the first phase of providing immediate relief to the flood affectees with the provision of food, shelter, medical facility, mosquito nets etc. “We still need more assistance for the 2nd and 3rd phase of rehabilitation and reconstruction as the devastation is immeasurable,” stated Ayaz Sadiq.

During the meeting, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) presented a brief overview of the flood situation in the country and highlighted the relief efforts and recent initiatives taken by the government for providing cash assistance to each household through Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

The international development partners appreciated the efforts and acknowledged the importance of the platform of the joint steering committee that would help them coordinate with the government more effectively.

The meeting decided to hold a follow-up meeting in the upcoming week to maintain efficient coordination.

The meeting was attended by the representatives from United Nations, Asian Development Bank, European Union, World Bank, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, BISP, Ministry of Finance, NDMA, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) as well as senior officers of Economic Affairs Division.