Govt Slightly Increase Petroleum Levy on High Speed Diesel

The Federal Government has increased the petroleum levy on high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs. 0.8 per liter after increasing the prices of petroleum products. While the levy was reduced on petrol by the same amount.

Following the increase, the petroleum levy on high-speed diesel has risen to Rs. 7.58.

The PSO exchange rate adjustment of diesel has reached Rs. 7.92 from Rs. 5.87 after an increase of Rs. 2.5 per liter. The government has also notified an increase of Rs. 0.11 per liter in distributor including extra margin on diesel.

The government has reduced the petroleum levy on petrol by Rs. 0.8 per liter, taking the overall amount from Rs. 37.50 to Rs. 37.42. Moreover, the government has also cut Rs. 1.13 from the PSO exchange rate adjustment of petrol.

The development came a day after the Federal Government jacked up the petrol price by Rs. 1.45 per liter while keeping the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) unchanged.

As per the notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the price of light diesel has been reduced by Rs. 4.26 per liter while the price of kerosene oil was reduced by Rs. 8.30 per liter. The new prices came into effect at 12:00midnight (night between Sept 20 and Sept 21).