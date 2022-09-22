Kazakhstan Keen to Strengthen Trade Relations with Pakistan

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin has stressed on the need to strengthen the existing bilateral trade relations between both nations.

The Kazakh envoy, who called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday, highlighted the four key areas where cooperation is needed which include regional connectivity, transit trade agreements, customs, and inter-governmental joint cooperation.

The envoy stated that a lot of potential exists that needs to be explored between both nations. He highlighted that number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are going to be signed during the upcoming visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Pakistan.

He also apprised the minister about the military technical cooperation of Kazakhstan with Pakistan which is a promising area to develop bilateral relations.

The minister appreciated close friendly relations with Kazakhstan and expressed his desire to enhance cooperation on the basis of mutual goodwill and understanding in the field of trade and investment.

He assured complete assistance from the Government and stressed holding government-to-government negotiations on framework agreements for soft loans and development projects in Pakistan.