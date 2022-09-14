Kyrgyzstan Keen to Import Agricultural Products from Pakistan: Envoy

Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Ulanbek Totuiaev has said that the business community of Kyrgyzstan is keen to import agricultural products from Pakistan, especially mangoes and kinnows.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema was called on by the envoy at his office today.

The envoy said that the business community of Kyrgyzstan is also looking forward to tapping into the Pakistani market by exporting their agricultural products.

The minister said that officials from both sides can discuss the required facilitation and build the required framework for trade between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan. He said that he is interested in fully utilizing the trade potential with Kyrgyzstan in agriculture and livestock.

The minister directed the relevant officials of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to assess potential avenues to boost trade and cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

Ambassador Totuiaev invited the minister to take part in the next Joint Working Group, which will be organized by the Ministry of Commerce to enhance regional economic trade between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan and to explore the options and means to ensure food security in both countries.

The envoy apprised that the government has recently changed in Kyrgyzstan, which is actively pursuing the direction of growth in agriculture, science and technology, and education. He said that many opportunities for fruitful cooperation exist between the two countries.