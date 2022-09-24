Heavy Rains Expected in Different Parts of Punjab Today

Northern and northeastern parts of Punjab are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall today (24 September).

PakWeather, Pakistan’s largest private automated weather stations network and weather source, has predicted that Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Kasur, Narowal, and surrounding areas will experience moderate to heavy showers.

Meanwhile, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Faisalabad, and adjacent areas will receive light to moderate downpours.

Note here that PakWeather extensively covered this year’s monsoon season and predicted weather accurately, along with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Last month, it predicted that Karachi’s rainfall would cross the 1,000 mm mark for the first time as intense monsoon rains kept breaking all records in the financial capital.

Subsequently, it revealed that the metropolis exceeded the mark after Bahria Town received 1,048 mm of annual rainfall this year.