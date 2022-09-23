Govt Increases Flood Relief Cash Assistance by Rs. 42 Billion

The federal government has announced to increase the amount of the “Flood Relief Cash Assistance Package” from Rs. 28 billion to Rs. 70 billion for flood-affected families across the country.

The government has also initiated the disbursement of Rs. 25,000 to flood-affected families of Gilgit Baltistan alongside assisting flood-affectees in Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The financial assistance of Rs. 25,000 per family is being distributed through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) transparently.

The aim of extending the program’s outreach is to support the maximum number of people affected by the floods. In this regard, BISP has identified 2,759,601 more families through its National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER).

In Balochistan, 136,444 flood-affected families have so far received Rs. 3411.1 million. 983,276 affected families in Sindh have received Rs. 24581.9 million. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 127,523 families have received Rs. 318807.5 million whereas 153,550 families in Punjab have received Rs.383875.0 million. In Gilgit Baltistan, 103 flood-affected families have received cash assistance of Rs. 2.57 million.

As of Friday evening, BISP has disbursed Rs.35,022,400,000 among 1,400,896 flood-affected families.

Friday’s Statistics

On Friday, 1,550 flood-affected families in Balochistan, 133,576 in Sindh, 1,427 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 821 in Punjab and 103 flood-affected families in Gilgit Baltistan received financial assistance.

In total, 133,477 flood-affected families received financial assistance on Friday from different campsites established in flood-hit areas. A control room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.