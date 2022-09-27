BISP Support to Flood-Stricken Families Crosses Rs. 50 Billion

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is continuing to support flood-affected families by ensuring speedy disbursement of Rs. 25,000 among affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Gilgit Baltistan under Flood Relief Cash Assistance program.

As of now, a total of Rs. 50,125,975,000 have been disbursed among 2,005,039 flood-affected families under Flood Relief Cash Assistance across the country.

In Balochistan, 156,697 flood affected families have received Rs. 3,917,425,000. 1,415,761 affected families of Sindh have received Rs.35,394,025,000.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 208,321 families have received Rs. 5,208,025,000, whereas 224,260 families in Punjab have received Rs.5,606,500,000. In Gilgit Baltistan 331 flood-affected families have received Rs. 8,275,000.

On Tuesday, a total of 122,073 flood-affected families received financial assistance from different campsites established in flood-hit areas. A control room has been established at Benazir Income Support Programme headquarters to ensure smooth payments.