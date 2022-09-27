Vivo X Fold+ Launched With Upgraded Specs and New Color

Vivo has refreshed its recently released foldable phone with better specs. The X Fold+ comes only a few months after the original, and it is powered by a more efficient chipset, enables faster charging, and also has a brand new color option.

The display specs remain unchanged. The inner screen is an 8-inch foldable LTPO3 OLED panel with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and 1916 x 2160 pixels resolution. It is covered with Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) for protection. The secondary screen is a 6.53-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from the previous model has been replaced with the SD8G1+, which is 30% more power efficient with 10% better performance, according to Qualcomm’s claims. There is only a single 12 GB RAM option, but you can choose between 256 GB and 512 GB storage options.

Battery capacity has been slightly raised to 4,730 mAh (up from 4,600 mAh) and wired charging is also faster at 80W (up from 66W).

The camera setup is no different including a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP periscope camera, a 12MP telephoto unit, and a 48MP ultrawide lens. The selfie camera has 16MP resolution.

The Vivo X Fold+ costs a bit more than the original model at roughly $1400 (CNY 10,000).

Specifications