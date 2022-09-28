Futafut Unveils App to Bring Swift Shopping Experience

With a vision to digitalize retail shopping, Futafut – a joint venture between Pathfinder Group & Evantagesoft (PVT) Limited – has launched its retailer, rider, and consumer app.

Futafut provides digital and financial inclusion tools to underserved retailers and merchants along with medium & large-scale enterprises, delivering an end-to-end digitalized shopping experience.

“People previously not motivated towards online shopping are now using apps and other mechanics to get their daily and frequent needs delivered to their doorsteps. E-commerce and Quick commerce have catalyzed this change in how people buy retail goods,” said Nefer Sehgal, Director Futafut Services.

Working at a cost-effective, customer-focused q-commerce model, Futafut is offering various disruptive value propositions to the market and delivers the desired retail goods in an efficient manner.

“Futafut is going the extra mile to digitalize payments and reduce the use of cash. Futafut will not be offering cash on delivery option and all payments will be made using bank cards, accounts, and regulated wallets along with Asaan Mobile Account,” said Zarrar Sehgal, Co-chairman Pathfinder.

“With cashless transactions, the users need not worry about potential cash loss, theft, and financial crimes posed by cash-based transactions. With online security features like encryption and fraud monitoring, users’ account and personal information are kept safe,” said Arshad Qayyum, CEO Evantagesoft.

Digital payments enable Futafut to offer near real-time settlements for both merchants/retailers as well as riders to assure a rider gets paid the same day for their deliveries, and merchant/retailers are able to rotate their funds multiple times in a month, allowing them to grow and scale their business.

“Futafut marketplace is here to create an all-inclusive value chain, offering value and benefits to each player with an efficient and cost-effective business model that will allow sustainable and scalable growth,” added Imad Chishti, CEO Futafut.