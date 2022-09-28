Pakistan Urges ADB Board Members to Support Relief Measures for Flood Affectees

Pakistan has asked the executive board members of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to provide maximum assistance to the country in these difficult times both in the shape of budgetary support and project aid that contribute to the proposed rehabilitation for flood affectees.

This was emphasized by Pakistan’s delegation during a roundtable meeting with ADB executive board members on the sidelines of ADB’s 55th annual meeting of the board of governors. Pakistan’s delegation was led by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq. From ADB, nine executive board members, representing more than 40 countries, were part of the meeting.

Besides support for flood relief activities, the Pakistani delegation also urged ADB to enhance its investment portfolio in the country, particularly in the infrastructure, housing and tourism sectors.

Meeting with ADB President

Earlier, Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq called on the President of the ADB Masatsugu Asakawa.

During the meeting, Ayaz Sadiq shed a light on Pakistan–ADB development partnership, the current flood crisis, and ADB’s assistance in relief, disaster needs assessment and rehabilitation. He also appreciated ADB’s continued support during the Covid-19 crisis and flood rehabilitation efforts.

Meeting with VP ADB

The minister also met with Vice President ADB Shixin Chen. Both sides discussed the ADB’s development portfolio in Pakistan, comprising project finance in major economic sectors, policy-based financing, and the technical assistance needs for various areas. Other operations and projects also came under discussion.