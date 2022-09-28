Pakistan Wants Enhanced Trade Ties With Kazakhstan: Minister

Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar Wednesday said that Pakistan wants enhanced economic and trade relations with Kazakhstan.

In a virtual meeting with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin, Qamar said that the brotherly relationship with Kazakhstan should be translated into enhanced trade, connectivity and evolved into a sustainable and mutually beneficial partnership.

“I am delighted to note that the bilateral trade between our countries is constantly increasing for the last eight years. But the volume of bilateral trade between the two sides does not commensurate with the actual potential”, he said.

He expressed the government’s desire to enhance trade and mutually beneficial partnerships between the two countries. The minister offered businessmen from Kazakhstan to use Pakistani ports for carrying their goods to various destinations across the world in a convenient and economical manner.

“I strongly believe that increased connectivity, lowering trade barriers, facilitating investments and joint ventures, exchange of technologies, and enhanced B2B and G2G engagement between our countries will enhance bilateral trade and investment and this meeting is just the start,” he added.

ALSO READ UAE Envoy Seeks Enhanced Bilateral Trade with Pakistan

The Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister agreed that both countries have great potential in bilateral trade. He also agreed upon the exchange of technical and business delegations in the future to explore the opportunities and ways to boost bilateral trade between the countries, especially in agriculture, gas, and coal.