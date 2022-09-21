UAE Envoy Seeks Enhanced Bilateral Trade with Pakistan

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Saleem-Al-Zaabi has called on Federal Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar to promote bilateral trade and enhance mutual cooperation in the corporate sector.

While speaking to the minister, he said that the Pakistani business community is playing important role in the economic development of the UAE for years. However, he highlighted his willingness to enrich them through bilateral comprehensive agreements.

ALSO READ Rupee Falls 13th Day in a Row As Market Outlook Remains Grim

The UAE envoy stated that for the first time it could be seen that the government, especially Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is keen to do something while establishing relationships globally. While expressing sympathies with the people of flood affectees, he assured full support from the UAE government and said UAE stands with Pakistan in this hour of the trail.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveed Qamar said that Pakistan’s relations with the UAE are built on strong foundations based on mutual love and respect. He highlighted that Pakistan values its ties with the UAE in various fields, as there is a lot of potential in agriculture, health, readymade garments and solar sectors.

The minister also urged the UAE envoy to enhance the exchange of trade delegations between the two countries which would bolster trade and economic relations.