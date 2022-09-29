CDA Launches NADRA’s Verification Center in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched NADRA’s verification center at its Citizen Facilitation Center (CFC) in Islamabad to curtail fraud-related issues.

CDA’s Chairman and also Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Captain (retd.), Muhammad Usman Younis inaugurated the center on Wednesday and said that it will offer the finest services to applicants, particularly those from Islamabad.

Furthermore, following its implementation, third parties cannot make claims on behalf of the affected parties, reducing the possibility of fraud.

He also detailed that measures are being taken for CDA’s transparency, while new services are being launched at the facilitation center.

Meanwhile, he said that delays in the applications would not be tolerated, as he will personally supervise the ones that are unnecessarily delayed.

In addition, he directed that all resources at the center be used for the benefit of the citizens and to also set up a dashboard with direct access to his office so that he may personally monitor one-window operations (OWO) applications.

Lastly, he warned of strict action against those involved in hindering the applications and cases.